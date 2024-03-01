Two men facing drug charges after fatal shooting in St. Louis

Share To Your Social Network

Two men are facing federal drug charges after a fatal shooting in St. Louis in January.

Derrick Darnell Clark, 19, and Jeremiah Martez Sutton, 22, were each indicted Wednesday on one count of conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute controlled substances and one count of aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. The indictment alleges that the shooting occurred on Jan. 28, 2024, during the drug conspiracy.

Both men were originally charged by complaint in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on February 9. Charging documents accuse the men of fatally shooting one person and seriously wounding another during a robbery in an apartment in the 900 block of Goodfellow Boulevard in St. Louis.

Clark was arrested on February 22. Sutton is still being sought by authorities.

The drug conspiracy charge carries a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both. The aiding and abetting the discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime carries a penalty of at least 10 years and up to life in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and the FBI investigated the case.

Related