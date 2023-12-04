Two men face charges in separate incidents

Police arrested 41-year-old Jesse Matthew Harding of Trenton on 9th Street for a felony charge of driving while his license was revoked or suspended, as of November 3rd. Bond is set at $9,500 cash, with Harding scheduled to appear on December 12th in the associate division of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Information filed with the court indicates that Harding is a prior offender, with past criminal convictions in Grundy and Buchanan counties.

In a separate case, 24-year-old Garrett Marshall Runnels has been charged with third-degree domestic assault. The bond is $15,000 cash, with Runnels’ appearance scheduled for December 12th in the associate division of the circuit court. Police reported that Runnels, on Saturday, December 2nd, allegedly caused physical pain to a victim by punching them in the face multiple times.