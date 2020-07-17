Two life-flighted to KC hospitals after ATV crash in Carroll County

Two people were injured Thursday night in rural Carroll county in an accident

involving all-terrain vehicles when one of the ATVs had come to a stop along County Road 361 when it was struck from the rear by the other.

The operator of the stopped vehicle, 22-year-old Quinton Johnson of Hale, was not reported injured. The driver of the oncoming vehicle, 25-year-old Vincent Matthews of Hale, had moderate injuries. His passenger, 26-year-old Jacquline Orr of Hale, was listed with serious injuries. Both of the injured were flown by medical helicopter (Lifeflight Eagle) to Kansas City hospitals. Matthews was taken to Truman Medical Center and Orr went to Research Medical Center.

Neither of the two injured was using safety equipment when the accident happened. Minor damages were noted to both Polaris vehicles.

