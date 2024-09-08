Two killed following crash and shooting involving Missouri troopers

On the afternoon of September 6, 2024, the Missouri State Highway Patrol was contacted by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) regarding concerns for the safety of a woman traveling with a man from Texas to Missouri.

According to Texas DPS, Ryan D. Phillips, 33, of St. Louis, was en route to the St. Louis region in a red Range Rover. It was reported that Delisha D. Evans, 30, of Princeton, Texas, was possibly in the vehicle with Phillips. DPS expressed concerns for Evans’ safety.

At approximately 5:35 p.m., Missouri State troopers observed the Range Rover traveling eastbound on Interstate 44 at Missouri Highway 141 and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, Phillips fled the scene, continuing to evade law enforcement while traveling eastbound on Interstate 44. He eventually exited at Elm Street and proceeded to South Rock Hill Road.

The pursuit came to a violent conclusion when Phillips crashed the vehicle on Rock Hill Road at Pardee Road, causing it to overturn. Following the crash, a trooper-involved shooting occurred, though specific details on the sequence of events are still under investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate that Missouri State troopers discharged their duty weapons at the scene. A firearm was also recovered from the vehicle. Both Phillips and Evans were found deceased inside the overturned Range Rover. The cause of death for both individuals is pending the results of autopsies.

No other injuries were reported during the incident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. Once completed, the findings will be submitted to the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for further review.

