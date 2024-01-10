Two Kansas City men indicted in St. Louis carjacking case

Two Kansas City, Missouri, men have been indicted in connection with a 2022 St. Louis County carjacking. Ki’Juan Calhoun, 26, and Reginald Hudson, 27, were indicted on Dec. 6, each facing one count of carjacking and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

Hudson was arrested on Dec. 20 in Texas and appeared in a St. Louis court on Monday, pleading not guilty. Calhoun was arrested on Dec. 19 and also pleaded not guilty.

The indictment alleges that on Jan. 12, 2022, the men stole a 2019 Ford Fusion. The victim reported being robbed of her purse, phone, and car keys by two armed men, one of whom had a handgun with a drum magazine, as she entered her apartment complex on Marbella Drive. Kansas City Police Department recovered the vehicle the following day, and the victim’s belongings were found in a nearby home where Hudson was located, according to a motion for their detention until trial.

The carjacking charge carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or both, while the firearm charge mandates at least seven years in prison, to be served consecutively with other sentences.

The St. Louis County Police Department conducted the investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Walker prosecuting the case.