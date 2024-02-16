Two teens charged in shooting at Chiefs parade celebration

Share To Your Social Network

The Jackson County Family Court Division has announced charges against two teenagers in the aftermath of a tragic shooting incident that occurred in the wake of the Kansas City Chiefs championship parade. The event, which turned from a celebratory gathering into a scene of chaos, resulted in one fatality and 22 injuries.

According to official reports, the shooting unfolded on Wednesday, during festivities to honor the Kansas City Chiefs’ victory. Authorities responded to the incident, leading to the apprehension of two juveniles, who are now facing charges related to firearms possession and resisting arrest. They are currently detained at the Juvenile Detention Center. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has indicated that additional charges may be forthcoming as their investigation progresses.

A third individual, an adult, was also taken into custody in connection with the incident but has since been released.

Details about the suspects have been withheld by the Court, citing their juvenile status.

The shooting resulted in the death of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. In response to the tragedy, a GoFundMe campaign has been established to support the bereaved family. The campaign has notably received a significant contribution from pop icon Taylor Swift, who donated $100,000. Swift is romantically linked to Travis Kelce, the Chiefs’ tight end.

The additional 22 victims of the shooting are on the path to recovery, with many having been treated for gunshot wounds. Children’s Mercy Hospital reported that 11 individuals were admitted on the day of the incident, nine of whom sustained gunshot injuries. As of Friday, one victim continues to receive medical care at the hospital.

