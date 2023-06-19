Two Jeeps destroyed, both drivers injured in crash on Highway 63

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Jeeps were destroyed, and the drivers sustained injuries in a crash early Sunday afternoon (12:35 p.m.) that took place in Atlanta, Missouri.

According to the highway patrol, Sarah Jensen, 31, of LaPlata, suffered moderate injuries and was transported by ambulance to Northeast Missouri Regional Medical Center in Kirksville. The other driver, a 16-year-old boy from New Cambria, sustained minor injuries and was transferred by a private vehicle to Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

A trooper stated that the vehicles were traveling eastbound and southbound when one vehicle allegedly failed to yield and pulled into the path of the other. The accident in Macon County occurred at the junction of Highway 63 and Route M.

Related