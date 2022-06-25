Two injured when van sideswipes SUV on Highway 146 near Brimson

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained minor injuries resulting from a van sideswiping a sports utility vehicle near Brimson on Friday afternoon, June 24th.

Emergency medical services transported the driver of the SUV, 32-year-old Amy Nguyen of Trenton, to Wright Memorial Hospital. The driver of the van, Felicia Terhune of Jamesport, refused treatment at the scene.

The van traveled east on Highway 146 before reportedly crossing the center line on a hillcrest one mile west of Brimson, sideswiping the westbound SUV. The van drove to a controlled stop in the eastbound lane. The SUV skidded off the south side of the road and came to rest in a ditch.

Both vehicles received extensive damage and both drivers wore seat belts.

Sheriff departments from Grundy and Harrison counties assisted at the scene of the crash.