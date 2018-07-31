Two injured when Trenton man collides with big rig and SUV on Highway 6

A Trenton resident was among two injured Monday afternoon west of Trenton when the car he was driving collided with two oncoming vehicles.

The highway patrol reports 25-year-old Drew Kelly of Trenton received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton.

Kelly was eastbound when the car crossed the center line of Highway 6 and collided with a westbound trailer unit for a Freightliner. The car continued traveling in the westbound lane where it collided with the front of a westbound sports utility vehicle.

The driver of the SUV, 70-year-old Herbert Lamb of Cleveland, Georgia was taken by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the tractor-trailer rig, 62-year-old David Woodard of Waco, Georgia, was not hurt. All three drivers were using seatbelts.

The 2:45 Monday afternoon accident happened three miles west of Trenton where both the Kelly automobile and the Lamb SUV were demolished. The trailer unit of the big rig received minor damage.

Assisting at the scene was the Grundy County Sheriff’s Department and Grundy County Ambulance Service.

