Two injured when motorcycle crashes near Carrollton; driver accused of DWI

Residents of Carrollton and Mendon were injured Saturday evening when a motorcycle overturned near Carrollton.

The operator, 59-year old Terry Crawford of Carrollton, received serious injuries, while the passenger, 21-year old Skylar Walker of Mendon, received moderate injuries. Both were taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

The northbound motorcycle went off the right side of Highway 65 and overturned, demolishing the motorcycle. Walker was wearing a helmet; however, Crawford was not.

Crawford was accused of driving while intoxicated with injury to another, and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

