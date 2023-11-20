Two injured when car strikes deer on County Road 2605 near Moberly

Local News November 20, 2023
A collision involving a 2010 Chrysler Sebring and a deer on County Road 2605, near Moberly, resulted in minor injuries to two local women. The incident, which occurred approximately half a mile south of Moberly at around 6:00 p.m. on November 18, 2023, was reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Chrysler, Dana F. Hayes-Shull, 63, of Moberly, Missouri, struck a deer that had entered the roadway. Both Hayes-Shull and her passenger, Angela N. Farmer, 44, also of Moberly, sustained minor injuries. Both individuals were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, likely preventing more severe injuries.

Following the collision, both Hayes-Shull and Farmer were transported by private vehicle to the Moberly Regional Medical Center for treatment. The Chrysler Sebring, despite the impact, suffered only minor damage and was driven from the scene.

