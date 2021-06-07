Two injured, one flown by LifeNet to St. Joseph, in crash near Parnell

A northwest Missouri accident at Parnell has injured residents of nearby Maryville and Skidmore, both of whom were occupants in a pickup that collided on Sunday with another truck.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for the pickup driver 76-year-old William Stiens of Skidmore who was flown by LifeNet to the Mosiac Health Center in St. Joseph. His passenger, 62-year-old Harold Spire of Maryville, received moderate injuries and taken by EMS to Mosiac Medical Center in Maryville.

The pickup was northbound on Orion Road when it allegedly failed to yield to an eastbound truck driven by 19-year-old Krista Staples of Parnell. The collision happened at an uncontrolled intersection, one mile to the west of Parnell.

Both of the vehicles were demolished in the Sunday wreck. None of the persons involved was using a seat belt.