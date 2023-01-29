Two injured, including 6 year old boy, in crash on Highway 10; one driver arrested on DWI allegation

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A six-year-old Richmond boy received minor injuries when the car he was in was struck from behind by another car in western Ray County.

The boy, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Jamie Pennington of Richmond, refused treatment. Pennington was not reported hurt. The driver of the other car, 24-year-old Carina Silverio-Davis of Kansas City, received no injuries during the crash.

The crash happened Saturday night on Highway 10, east of Wood Heights, as both vehicles were eastbound, when the vehicle driven by Silverio-Davis hit the rear of other car, then struck a pole.

The car operated by Silverio-Davis was demolished with damage to the other vehicle listed as minor. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.

The patrol reports Silverio-Davis was arrested and accused of felony driving while intoxicated, resulting in physical injury, careless and imprudent driving, and having no proof of insurance. She was held in Ray County.

