Two injured in Worth County crash south of Grant City

An accident that occurred at the intersection of Highway YY and Lyon Avenue, approximately 5 miles south of Grant City, resulted in moderate injuries to two individuals on Wednesday afternoon. The crash, which involved a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer, took place at around 12:55 PM and was investigated by Tpr. T. R. Hecker of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to the accident report, the vehicle, driven by 94-year-old Donna R. Findley from Albany, was heading southbound on Highway YY when it failed to navigate a curve. As a result, the vehicle skidded off the west side of the roadway, colliding with a tree before striking a fence and coming to rest on its wheels off the roadway, facing southeast.

During the investigation, it was determined that Donna R. Findley was not using a seat belt at the time of the accident. The impact of the collision caused moderate injuries to both Findley and her passenger, 18-year-old Emily A. Davis, also from Albany.

Emily Davis was transported to Mosaic Medical Center of Albany by a private vehicle, while Donna Findley was taken to the same medical center by North Harrison EMS. Both were reported to have received moderate injuries during the crash.

The patrol received assistance from the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

