Two injured in two-vehicle crash in Keytesville

A two-vehicle accident in Keytesville, in Chariton County, resulted in two people being taken to the University Hospital in Columbia. Sunday afternoon’s accident at 2:12 pm occurred at the junction of Highway 24 and Water Street.

A car attempted to cross the street and pulled into the path of a truck.

According to the patrol, one driver, 22-year-old Trey Duff of Keytesville, and a passenger, 19-year-old Mackenzie Davis of Brunswick, received moderate injuries. The driver of a truck, 60-year-old Nancy Lee of Salisbury, wasn’t hurt.

All occupants were using seat belts. The car was demolished, while the truck received extensive damage.

