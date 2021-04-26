Two injured in Sunday crash on Highway 5 in Linn County

Reddit Share Pin Share 13 Shares

Two drivers were injured Sunday night when according to the highway patrol, one vehicle ran into the rear of another on Highway 5 in Linn County.

Nineteen-year-old Malachi Whitson of Hale was taken by private vehicle to the Hedrick Medical Center. 64-year-old Stephen Biggs of Purdin was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

Whitson, who was using a seat belt, was listed with minor injuries and Biggs. who was not using a seat belt received moderate injuries.

The pickup driven by Biggs was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck by Whitson’s pickup. The accident at 8:20 pm Sunday night happened just south of Purdin.

The Whitson pickup was demolished while Biggs received moderate damage.

