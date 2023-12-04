Two injured in rear-end collision on Highway 6 in Lewistown

On December 3, 2023, at 2:10 p.m., a traffic accident occurred on Highway 6 in Lewistown, Missouri, involving two vehicles. Carlie B. Davis, an 18-year-old driver from LaBelle, Missouri, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala eastbound when she failed to notice the 2012 Kia Sedona, driven by 64-year-old Terry C. Ewalt of Edina, Missouri, coming to a stop ahead.

The Chevrolet Impala struck the Kia Sedona from behind, resulting in moderate damage to the Impala and extensive damage to the Sedona. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, the Impala by its owner and the Sedona by Roberts Wrecker.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. Davis and Ewalt sustained minor injuries and were transported via private automobile to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with the Lewis County Ambulance, Fire Department, and Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.