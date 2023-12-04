Two injured in rear-end collision on Highway 6 in Lewistown

State News December 4, 2023December 4, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

On December 3, 2023, at 2:10 p.m., a traffic accident occurred on Highway 6 in Lewistown, Missouri, involving two vehicles. Carlie B. Davis, an 18-year-old driver from LaBelle, Missouri, was driving a 2012 Chevrolet Impala eastbound when she failed to notice the 2012 Kia Sedona, driven by 64-year-old Terry C. Ewalt of Edina, Missouri, coming to a stop ahead.

The Chevrolet Impala struck the Kia Sedona from behind, resulting in moderate damage to the Impala and extensive damage to the Sedona. Both vehicles were towed from the scene, the Impala by its owner and the Sedona by Roberts Wrecker.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision. Davis and Ewalt sustained minor injuries and were transported via private automobile to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois, for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with the Lewis County Ambulance, Fire Department, and Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

Post Views: 8
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.