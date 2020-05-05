Two injured in nearly head-on crash west of Chillicothe

Two people were injured when two vehicles collided nearly head-on, Monday afternoon seven miles west of Chillicothe.

Eighteen-year-old Dallas Hall of Jamesport received serious injuries as he was riding in a pickup driven by 17-year- old Dylan Tolle of Chillicothe. The driver of the other vehicle, 74-year-old James Fish of Jamesport, received moderate injuries. Both Hall and Fish were taken by Livingston County EMS to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The pickup driven by Tolle was westbound on Highway 190 when it attempted to pass on the crest of a hill, traveled into the eastbound lane, and collided with the oncoming compact sport utility vehicle driven by Fish. After impact, the pickup overturned onto its top off the north side of the highway.

Both vehicles were demolished and the patrol report noted both drivers were using seat belts while the pickups’ passenger was not.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

