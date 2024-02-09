Two injured in Monroe County crash, one life-flighted to University Hospital

Share To Your Social Network

In an incident occurring in Monroe County, Missouri, a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado was involved in an accident that led to it overturning and striking a utility pole. The accident occurred on Monroe County Road 1010, approximately three miles south of Middle Grove, around 5:35 p.m. on February 8, 2024.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 25-year-old Joseph L. Hancock of Madison, Missouri, sustained moderate injuries in the crash. Despite the uncertainty regarding the use of a seat belt at the time of the accident, Hancock was transported by Monroe County Ambulance and Air Evaced to University Hospital for treatment. The passenger, Jacob T. Whitehead, 26, from Mexico, Missouri, experienced minor injuries. Whitehead, who did not use a seat belt, chose to refuse treatment at the scene.

The accident report indicates that the Chevrolet was traveling westbound when it veered off the road, collided with a utility pole, and overturned.

This incident prompted a coordinated response from local emergency services, including the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Monroe County Ambulance, Madison City Fire Department, and Air Evac, alongside Missouri State Highway Patrol officers Corporal Johnson and Trooper Bean.

