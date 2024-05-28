Two injured in Marion County crash north of Hannibal

A crash occurred on May 27, 2024, at 11:40 a.m. on Highway 61, two miles north of Hannibal, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries to both drivers involved.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Angela C. Libby, 51, of Drummonds, Tennessee, was driving a 2024 GMC Terrain eastbound when her vehicle collided with a southbound 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kathy L. Salsman, 52, of Hannibal, Missouri.

The incident was reported to have happened when the Chevrolet Malibu failed to yield to the GMC Terrain, causing the Terrain to strike the Malibu. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Heartland Wrecker.

Libby and Salsman, both wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, were transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital by Marion County Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

The Hannibal Rural Fire Department, Marion County Ambulance, and the Missouri Department of Transportation supported the crash response.

