two injured in Macon County crash near Excello

A Highway 63 accident in Macon County has injured two people.

Twenty-two-year-old Jacob Hawkins of Macon was southbound when his car hydroplaned off the west side of Highway 63, struck a delineator post, and overturned one-fourth of a mile south of Excello.

Hawkins received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia. His passenger, 22-year-old Kallysta Frey of Macon, received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to the Samaritan Hospital in Macon.

The car was demolished in the accident early Sunday evening. Neither occupant was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Macon County Ambulance Service, the Macon County Rescue Squad, Macon Rural Fire, and Macon County Sheriff’s Department.

