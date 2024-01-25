Two injured in late-night crash on Highway 61 near Kahoka

Share To Your Social Network

In a late-night incident on January 24th, a collision occurred on Highway 61, half a mile west of County Road 306 in Clark County, resulting in two individuals being hospitalized. The crash involved a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and a disabled 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that was partially blocking the westbound lane.

The driver of the 2021 Silverado, identified as Robert R. Barr, 52, of Kahoka, Missouri, was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident. The disabled 2005 Silverado had no driver present when it was struck by Barr’s vehicle, causing it to veer off the roadway into a ditch, while Barr’s truck overturned.

Joni A. Young, 43, from Revere, Missouri, and Karla J. McCarty, 65, of Kahoka, Missouri, were both occupants of the disabled vehicle. They suffered minor injuries in the collision and were transported by Clark County and Lee County ambulances to Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center in Fort Madison for treatment. Neither Young nor McCarty were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with assistance from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, Clark County Fire, Clark County Ambulance, and Lee County Iowa Ambulance, responded to the scene.

Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed by Brewer and Sons Wrecker.

