Two injured in icy crash near Queen City on Highway 63

On February 16, 2024, at approximately 7:50 a.m., a traffic accident occurred on Highway 63, one mile south of Queen City, Missouri, resulting in minor injuries to two individuals.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2014 Ford Escape, driven by a 16-year-old female from Queen City, Missouri, attempted to stop at a stop sign but slid on the ice-covered roadway and into the path of a southbound 2016 Ford F250, driven by Megan L. Kirchner, 26, of Memphis, Missouri. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Ford Escape and the Ford F250 sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Chuck’s Body Shop and Lakeside Towing.

The 16-year-old driver of the Ford Escape and Megan L. Kirchner were both transported by private parties to Northeast Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by Corporal Haley and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department, responded to the incident.

