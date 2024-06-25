Two injured in Highway 63 crash near Queen City

Share To Your Social Network

A collision occurred at 11:00 p.m. on June 24, 2024, on Highway 63, half a mile south of Queen City, Missouri. The accident involved a 2015 Ford Explorer and a 2004 Ford F-250, both totaled and towed by Lakeside in Memphis.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 2015 Ford Explorer, driven by a 16-year-old juvenile from Glenwood, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it crossed the centerline and struck the southbound 2004 Ford F-250, driven by Chad R. Farris, a 46-year-old man from Queen City, Missouri. Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.

The juvenile driver sustained minor injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Northeast Regional Hospital in Kirksville. The condition of Chad R. Farris was not specified in the report.

The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office, Schuyler County Rural Fire Department, and Schuyler County Ambulance assisted at the scene.

Post Views: 25

Related