Two injured in Highway 63 crash near Moberly

State News February 26, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Evening vehicle accident or crash news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
          

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 63, approximately 2.5 miles south of Moberly, resulted in minor injuries for two individuals on the evening of February 24, 2024. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred at around 6:05 p.m. and involved a 2005 Ford Explorer and a 2023 Toyota RAV4.

According to the accident report, the Ford Explorer, driven by 67-year-old Tommy D. Beal of Fayette, Missouri, attempted to merge into the left lane, striking the Toyota RAV4, which was also traveling northbound. The collision led to both vehicles coming to a halt, with the Explorer stopping on the right shoulder and the RAV4 resting in the median. Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident.

Christy L. McClaskey, a 33-year-old from Moberly driving the Toyota, and her passenger, 40-year-old Michael J. Perfater, also from Moberly, sustained minor injuries. They were both transported by private automobile to Moberly Regional Medical Center for treatment. Both vehicles suffered moderate damage and had to be removed from the scene, the Explorer by a private party and the RAV4 towed by Prathers in Cairo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper Ruckenbrod, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, and the Randolph County Fire Department.

Post Views: 816

Share To Your Social Network
          

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.