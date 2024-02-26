Two injured in Highway 63 crash near Moberly

Share To Your Social Network

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 63, approximately 2.5 miles south of Moberly, resulted in minor injuries for two individuals on the evening of February 24, 2024. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred at around 6:05 p.m. and involved a 2005 Ford Explorer and a 2023 Toyota RAV4.

According to the accident report, the Ford Explorer, driven by 67-year-old Tommy D. Beal of Fayette, Missouri, attempted to merge into the left lane, striking the Toyota RAV4, which was also traveling northbound. The collision led to both vehicles coming to a halt, with the Explorer stopping on the right shoulder and the RAV4 resting in the median. Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seat belts at the time of the incident.

Christy L. McClaskey, a 33-year-old from Moberly driving the Toyota, and her passenger, 40-year-old Michael J. Perfater, also from Moberly, sustained minor injuries. They were both transported by private automobile to Moberly Regional Medical Center for treatment. Both vehicles suffered moderate damage and had to be removed from the scene, the Explorer by a private party and the RAV4 towed by Prathers in Cairo.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Trooper Ruckenbrod, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, and the Randolph County Fire Department.

