Two injured in Highway 169 collision between Kenworth and Ford Escape

A collision on Highway 169 at Route E, four miles south of King City, resulted in serious injuries for one driver on July 2, 2024.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 9:55 a.m. involving a 2015 Ford Escape and a 1995 Kenworth. The Ford Escape, driven by Lane J. Blackford, 23, of Macon, Missouri, struck the rear of the Kenworth driven by Dylan L. Morgan, 26, of DeKalb, Missouri, as both vehicles were traveling northbound. Morgan had begun slowing to turn east on Route E when the collision happened.

Blackford, who was wearing a seat belt, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Mosaic St. Joseph by Grand River EMS. Morgan, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries and was also taken to Mosaic St. Joseph by Grand River EMS.

Both vehicles came to rest on their wheels in the roadway and were towed from the scene. The Ford Escape was towed by Blue Knight Towing, and the Kenworth was towed by Allstar Towing.

The accident was investigated by Corporal J.P. Lynch, with assistance from Sergeant M.A. Wilhoit, Commercial Vehicle Officer J.E. Lawrence, and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

