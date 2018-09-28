Two injured in Highway 136 crash in Putnam County

A Highway 136 accident in eastern Putnam County Thursday afternoon injured two residents of Livonia.

The highway patrol reports 77-year-old Paul Bradshaw and 66-year-old Karen Bradshaw were taken by private auto to Scotland County Memorial Hospital in Memphis with minor injuries.

The pickup driven by Paul Bradshaw was westbound when it traveled off the north side of highway 136, crossed a county road, struck an embankment and a tree.

Damage was extensive to the truck and neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt in the crash that happened a half mile east of Hartford in Putnam County.