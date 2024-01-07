Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 63 near Kirksville

A head-on collision occurred on Highway 63, approximately two miles north of Kirksville, early on January 6, 2024, at around 6:00 a.m. The crash involved a 2020 Dodge Journey, driven by Lindsie D. Kelley, 35, of Lancaster, Missouri, and a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by Jason B. Walker, 53, of Unionville, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Mercury Grand Marquis, heading northbound, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with the southbound Dodge Journey. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Lindsie D. Kelley, who was wearing her seat belt, was transported by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center. Jason B. Walker, who was not using a seat belt, received similar medical attention.

The accident led to emergency responses from Adair County Ambulance and Kirksville Fire Department.