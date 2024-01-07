Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 63 near Kirksville

Local News January 7, 2024January 7, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Head on crash news graphic
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

A head-on collision occurred on Highway 63, approximately two miles north of Kirksville, early on January 6, 2024, at around 6:00 a.m. The crash involved a 2020 Dodge Journey, driven by Lindsie D. Kelley, 35, of Lancaster, Missouri, and a 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis, driven by Jason B. Walker, 53, of Unionville, Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Mercury Grand Marquis, heading northbound, crossed the center of the roadway and collided head-on with the southbound Dodge Journey. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Lakeside Towing.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered moderate injuries in the crash. Lindsie D. Kelley, who was wearing her seat belt, was transported by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center. Jason B. Walker, who was not using a seat belt, received similar medical attention. 

The accident led to emergency responses from Adair County Ambulance and Kirksville Fire Department.

Post Views: 1,686
Share
Tweet
Print
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
More

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.