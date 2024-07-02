Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 116 near Lathrop

Share To Your Social Network

A head-on collision on Highway 116, approximately one mile east of Lathrop, Missouri, resulted in serious injuries to two individuals on July 1, 2024, at around 5:18 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Preston E. Ferr, 18, of Faucett, Missouri, was driving a 2020 Ram truck westbound when he attempted to pass another vehicle and struck an eastbound 2013 Toyota RAV-4 head-on. The Toyota was driven by Allison M. Hamm, 35, of Polo, Missouri.

The crash occurred as Ferr’s vehicle attempted to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with Hamm’s vehicle. The Toyota RAV-4 came to rest off the north side of the roadway facing north, while the Ram truck came to rest in the westbound lane facing north. Both vehicles were totaled and were towed by Sam’s Tow of Lathrop. Ferr was not wearing a seat belt, while Hamm was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

A juvenile male, 16, of Faucett, Missouri, who was a passenger in the Ram truck, sustained serious injuries and was transported by Tri-County EMS to Liberty Hospital. Hamm also sustained serious injuries and was transported to Liberty Hospital by Tri-County EMS.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.

