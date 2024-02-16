Two injured in head-on collision on snowy highway in Caldwell County

Share To Your Social Network

An accident occurred on the morning of February 16, 2024, on Highway 116, approximately one mile west of Cowgill, involving two pickup trucks that collided head-on due to snowy road conditions. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash happened at 8:10 a.m., involving a 2020 GMC 1500 driven by Bradley D. Clariday, 45, of Braymer, Missouri, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Brian K. Misel, 58, of Excelsior Springs, Missouri.

According to the accident report, Misel’s eastbound Ford F-150 lost control on the snow-covered roadway, crossing the center line and striking Clariday’s westbound GMC 1500. The impact caused the Ford to come to rest facing north, partially blocking the westbound lane of Highway 116, while the GMC came to rest facing northwest off the north side of the highway. Both vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Tate’s Tow of Polo.

The drivers, both of whom were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, sustained injuries. Clariday suffered minor injuries, while Misel’s injuries were reported as moderate. They were transported by Caldwell County EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Missouri State Highway Patrol at the scene of the accident.

