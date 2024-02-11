Two injured in head-on collision in Ravenwood

Share To Your Social Network

In the early hours of Friday, a traffic accident occurred at the intersection of Highway 46 and Interstate 136 within the city limits of Ravenwood, Missouri, resulting in moderate injuries to two residents. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2019 Dodge Challenger driven by Clayton J. Judd, 30, of Ravenwood, Missouri and a 2019 Jeep Compass operated by Samantha M. Fugate, 26, also from Ravenwood.

The incident took place at approximately 7:14 a.m. when the Dodge Challenger, heading east on Interstate 136, failed to yield to oncoming traffic while attempting to turn onto Highway 46. This maneuver led the Challenger into the path of the westbound Jeep Compass, resulting in a head-on collision. The impact caused extensive damage to both vehicles, necessitating their removal from the scene by Shell’s Towing and Kizer’s Towing, respectively.

Samantha Fugate, who was reported to have been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Nodaway County EMS to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville for treatment.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the Nodaway County Sheriff’s Office, Ravenwood Fire, and Nodaway County EMS, responded to the scene.

