Two injured in early morning UTV crash in Worth County

In the early hours of Sunday, an accident involving a 2023 Polaris Ranger UTV occurred on Cedar Avenue, five miles north of Sheridan, in Worth County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that at approximately 2:20 a.m., the UTV, driven by 20-year-old Donato I. Chesnut of Maryville, Missouri, was traveling northbound when it failed to navigate a curve properly. This failure led the vehicle to veer off the east side of the road, where it overturned, ejecting both the driver and his passenger, 21-year-old Dakota J. McMahon, also from Maryville.

Both Chesnut and McMahon sustained serious injuries as a result of the accident. Chesnut was transported by air ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph, while McMahon was taken to the same facility by Worth County Ambulance. Neither of the men was using a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The UTV sustained total damage and was towed from the scene by Kizer Towing of Maryville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the vehicle not only overturned but also struck a fence and an embankment before coming to rest on its wheels in a ditch, facing northwest.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, assisted by the Worth County Sheriff’s Department, Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department, and Taylor County Iowa Sheriff’s Department, is investigating the crash.

