Two injured in early morning crash in Burlington Junction

In the early hours of Saturday, February 17th, a traffic accident on Highway 136 near Rosemary Avenue in Burlington Junction, Missouri, resulted in moderate injuries for two individuals. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the collision occurred at approximately 8:15 a.m., involving a 2007 Ford Fusion and a 2005 Scion XB, both traveling eastbound.

The accident transpired when the Scion, driven by Donna M. Owen, a 33-year-old from Graham, Missouri, began to slow down to turn left into a parking lot. Jaden T. Goodin, a 20-year-old from Tarkio, Missouri, was driving the Ford Fusion directly behind and failed to maintain a safe distance, resulting in the Ford crashing into the rear of the Scion. Despite the extensive damage to the Ford Fusion, it was driven from the scene, while the Scion suffered moderate damage and was towed.

Donna M. Owen, along with Michael A. Volner, a 46-year-old occupant of the Scion, were both transported to the hospital by Nodaway County Ambulance with moderate injuries. Neither Owen nor Volner were using seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Nodaway County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

