Two injured in crash west of Clarksdale

The Highway Patrol reports a teen from Cameron and a man from Saint Joseph sustained minor injuries when a car struck a pickup truck five miles west of Clarksdale the afternoon of Tuesday, June 23rd.

An ambulance transported car driver 17 year old Alley Millsap to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. Pickup driver 44 year old Jeremy Blacketer was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph.

The vehicles traveled east on Highway 6 before the truck slowed to turn onto southwest Thornton Road. The car was allegedly following too close and hit the pickup from behind. The car came to rest on westbound Highway 6. The truck came to rest on eastbound Highway 6.

The Patrol notes the drivers wore safety devices. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares