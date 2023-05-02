Two injured in crash south of Maysville

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two drivers sustained minor injuries in a two-car accident four miles south of Maysville on Monday afternoon, May 1st.

Emergency medical services transported 54-year-old Mohammad Mohammad of Lee’s Summit to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Thirty-two-year-old Victoria Hillebrand of Weatherby was taken by EMS to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph.

The vehicles traveled south on Highway 33 when the car driven by Hillebrand made a right turn north of Route O and was struck in the rear by Mohammad’s car. Hillebrand’s car ran off the west side of the road and came to rest on its wheels. Mohammad’s car came to rest in the northbound lane on its wheels.

Both vehicles were totaled and both drivers wore seat belts.

