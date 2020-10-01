Two injured in crash on Wednesday afternoon in Carroll County

Two people were taken to hospitals following a two-vehicle accident late Wednesday afternoon in Carroll County.

Fifty-year-old Glen Waters of Norborne and 71-year-old Linda Nunamaker of Carrollton both received minor injuries. Waters was taken by emergency medical services to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton while Nunamaker was transported by private vehicle to the Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe.

The vehicle driven by Waters attempted to make a left turn into a private drive along Route D when he was struck by a car driven by Nunamaker.

Nunamaker’s car was demolished while the Water’s vehicle received extensive damage. Both occupants were wearing seat belts.

