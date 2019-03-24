Two injured in crash on Highway 69 south of Cameron

The Highway Patrol reports two individuals sustained minor injuries when one car rear-ended another about two and a half miles south of Cameron Friday evening.

Emergency medical services transported 23-year-old Ronald Lambert of Cameron and 57-year-old Katherine Coffman of Excelsior Springs to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Both cars traveled north on Highway 69 when the vehicle driven by Coffman reportedly stopped in traffic to prepare to turn west into a business driveway. The car driven by Lambert rear-ended the stopped car. The vehicles came to rest on the east side of the road on their wheels facing north and were totaled.

The Patrol notes Coffman wore a seat belt, while Lambert did not.