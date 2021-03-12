Two injured in crash on Highway 36 west of Hamilton

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

Two men sustained injuries, in a two-vehicle accident, two miles west of Hamilton on March 11th.

An ambulance transported the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 37-year-old Jared Shuman of Hamilton, to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. The driver of a pickup truck, 47-year-old Gary Nease of Brookfield, reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene for minor injuries.

The pickup traveled east on Highway 36, without its headlights on, as the SUV attempted to cross Highway36 from the south to north, driving into the path of the pickup. The pickup hit the SUV causing the SUV to come to rest in the driving lane of Highway 36. The pickup crossed the median, struck a Missouri Department of Transportation yield sign, and came to rest in the turn lane of westbound Highway 36.

The SUV was totaled, and extensive damage was reported for the pickup. The Patrol reports both drivers wore seat belts.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

Related