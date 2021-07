Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two individuals sustained minor injuries when one pickup truck struck another two miles north of Winigan the morning of July 30th.

A juvenile from Green City was treated at the scene, and 75-year-old Damon Christ of Winigan was to seek his own treatment.

The truck the juvenile drove traveled north on Highway 129 before reportedly crossing the center line and striking the other pickup, which was going south.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.

