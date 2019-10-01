Two injured in crash north of Osborn on Highway 36

Residents from Cameron and Osborn sustained injuries when one car struck another one-half mile north of Osborn Tuesday morning.

Emergency medical services transported 71-year-old Carol Shepherd of Osborn to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph with serious injuries and 37-year-old Ryan Culley of Cameron was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Shepherd traveled north on Route M and reportedly failed to yield to Culley, who traveled east on Highway 36. The car driven by Shepherd struck the car driven by Culley on the driver’s side. Both vehicles traveled off the north side of the road and came to rest on their wheels, totaled.

Culley wore a seat belt, but Shepherd did not. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb-Clinton EMS assisted at the scene of the crash.

