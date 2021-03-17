Two injured in crash five miles east of Gallatin

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two area residents sustained injuries in a two-pickup truck crash five miles east of Gallatin on March 17th.

An ambulance transported one driver, 18-year-old Enoch Schrock of Jamesport, to the Cameron Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The other driver, 30-year-old Mary Mendenhall of Trenton, was transported by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital with moderate injuries.

The pickup was driven by Mendenhall reportedly was using a private drive on Highway 6 to make a U-turn. Schrock’s truck hit the other as it was waiting for traffic to pass. Both vehicles were totaled.

The Patrol notes Schrock wore a seat belt, and it is unknown if Mendenhall was.

