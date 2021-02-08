Two injured in crash east of Lathrop

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

A Polo man was involved in a two-vehicle accident in which two individuals sustained serious injuries one mile east of Lathrop on Sunday afternoon, February 7th.

An ambulance transported the driver of a car, 28-year-old Jurell Medina of Kansas City, Missouri, to the Liberty Hospital. Another ambulance transported car passenger 37-year-old Nazareth Viramontes of Kansas City, Kansas also to the Liberty Hospital. The driver of a pickup truck, 47-year-old Wendell Segar of Polo, was reported as not injured.

The car traveled east on Highway 116 before beginning to spin and slide into the path of the westbound pickup. The vehicles hit head-on at an angle. The car came to rest on the north shoulder, and the pickup came to rest on the north side of the road over an embankment. Both vehicles were totaled.

Segar wore a seat belt, and it was unknown if the pickup driver and passenger did.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and Lathrop Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

