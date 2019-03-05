Two injured in crash east of Carrollton, one life-flighted to Truman Medical Center

Two drivers were injured in a Highway 24 accident east of Carrollton Monday night.

According to the highway patrol, 37-year-old Scott Murphy of Bosworth received serious injuries and was flown by Life Flight Eagle helicopter to Truman Medical Center. 41-year-old Melissa Wooldridge of Carrollton received moderate injuries and was transported by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

Murphy was eastbound but in the westbound lane at the location of the crash. The pickup driven by Ms. Wooldridge was pulling out of a driveway and turned into the westbound lane. A trooper noted the collision was head-on leaving both vehicles demolished.

Murphy was not using a safety device while Ms. Wooldridge was.