Two injured in crash east of Cameron on Friday

The Highway Patrol reports two women sustained serious injuries as the result of being ejected from a sports utility vehicle one mile east of Cameron on Friday afternoon, September 2nd.

Emergency Medical Services took the driver, 40-year-old Libby Robinson of Kingston, and passenger, 22-year-old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton, to Mosaic Medical Center in Saint Joseph.

The SUV traveled east on Highway 36 before Robinson reportedly swerved to miss a slower-moving vehicle. The SUV traveled partially off the north side of the road, the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle went off the south side of the road. The vehicle then struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting the driver and passenger.

The SUV was totaled and neither Robinson nor Barrett wore seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Cameron Police Department, Fire Department, and EMS.