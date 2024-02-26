Two injured in collision on Highway 36 east of Cameron

Share To Your Social Network

An accident on Highway 36, five miles east of Cameron, resulted in injuries to two drivers on February 25, 2024, at 2:20 p.m. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2020 RAM 1500, driven by 22-year-old Sagan H. Day of Cameron, Missouri, collided with a 2010 GMC Acadia, driven by 67-year-old Valerie L. Linnenburger of Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the accident report, the RAM 1500 was crossing Highway 36 and entered the path of the westbound GMC Acadia. The Acadia struck the RAM 1500 on the front driver’s side, causing the Acadia to travel into the median and overturn, eventually coming to rest on its wheels. The RAM 1500 partially overturned and came to rest on its driver’s side in the median. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene by Scotty’s towing service.

Sagan H. Day suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene. Valerie L. Linnenburger sustained moderate injuries and was transported by Caldwell County EMS to Liberty Hospital for treatment. Both drivers were reported to have been wearing their seat belts at the time of the accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department and the Kaw Fire Department at the scene of the crash.

