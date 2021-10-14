Two injured in Carroll County crash on Highway 24

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Highway 24 accident in Carroll County early Wednesday evening injured drivers of two vehicles.

Injuries were minor for 30-year-old Patrick Swan of Brunswick and 18-year-old Trenton Kiesling of Buckner. Swan was taken to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall and Kiesling went to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

Kiesling’s sports utility vehicle crossed the centerline on Highway 24 and collided with the oncoming car driven by Swan.

The car was demolished and the SUV was extensively damaged. The patrol noted Kiesling was using a seat belt and Swan was not.

