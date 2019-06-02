Two injured after driver loses control on gravel road south of Maysville

The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron residents sustained minor injuries as the result of a driver losing control on loose gravel four miles southeast of Maysville Friday afternoon.

Forty-three-year-old Suzanne Gardner and 45-year-old Sammie Parker were transported by private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

A sports utility vehicle traveled east on Grindstone Road when Gardner reportedly lost control and the vehicle traveled off the south side of the road before overturning. The vehicle came to rest on its driver’s side on Cook Road facing north and was totaled.

Gardner wore a safety device, while Parker did not.