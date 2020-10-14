Two inducted into Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair Board Hall of Fame

Two local residents have been inducted into the Livingston County 4-H and FFA Fair Board Hall of Fame. Shirley Tye and the late David Williams are considered to be assets to the 4-H and FFA program in Livingston County.

Tye belonged to the Sturges 4-H Club and was involved in livestock, food, and sewing projects. She was Missouri’s Style Review winner and represented Missouri at the National Style Review in Chicago.

She took a position as a home economist for Livingston County Extension after graduating from the University of Missouri. Tye was a 4-H club leader and sewing leader for the 4-Leaf Clover 4-H Club. She has been involved in the Livingston County Fair by running the food stand and helping with exhibits. She also started the pet show at the fair.

Williams began serving on the 4-H and FFA Fair Board in 1983. For more than 20 years he played a part in raising funds for Livingston County’s livestock shows for youth. He worked at the county fair, set up mud runs, cleaned up events like demolition derbies, worked at the carnival, assisted with evening patrol, and participated in trash duty. He attended to livestock, barn, and pen problems as well as cash boxes from different stands and booths.

Williams also volunteered to run livestock Friday night after the sale to the Chillicothe Livestock Market for the Saturday sale as well as writing checks to be picked up Saturday by youth after clean up and also supported the FFA Soils and Agronomy Award and other 4-H and FFA awards and activities.

