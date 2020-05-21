The Grundy County Health Department reports that two Grundy County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals who tested positive are located in two separate households and are self-isolating. The health department is working to identify and communicate with close contacts for each of the individuals. Names of the individuals will not be released due to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.

Grundy County Health Department is urging individuals to continue taking appropriate precautions including good hygiene, social distancing, and limiting in-person interactions.

