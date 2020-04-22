Two individuals have close call when bullet whizzes past; Sheriff suspects poaching

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information regarding a possible poacher.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports investigation shows two individuals were a few feet apart from each other outside of a residence near the north end of LIV 237 Monday morning when they heard a bullet buzz past and a distant gunshot. The projectile struck the brick or stone portion of the residence and fell to the ground. The individuals were reported to not be injured.

Officers suspect the high powered projectile was discharged by someone in the distance illegally using that type of firearm in an attempt to poach a wild turkey. Monday was Missouri Spring Turkey Season opening day.

A Missouri Department of Conservation agent is assisting the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office with the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 660-646-0515 or dispatch at 660-646-2121.

